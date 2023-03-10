More than 434 million vehicles have traveled through the 1.7-mile-long I-70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel since it opened 50 years ago.
The Colorado Department of Transportation marked the milestone by pausing westbound traffic for 50 seconds Wednesday so Colorado State Patrol’s vintage 1970 Fury was the first to usher in the next half-century.
The Eisenhower Tunnel is the highest point on the nation’s interstate system at 11,200 feet, according to a CDOT press release. It originally served both east- and westbound traffic. When the Johnson bore was completed in 1979, eastbound traffic shifted to its own two-lane tunnel.
“Over a five-year construction period, 6,000 people and heavy machinery worked a total of 4.9 million hours to bore through granite under the Continental Divide in harsh weather conditions,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said.
New engineering methods were needed to shore unstable rock so a hole 50 feet high and 45 feet wide could be supported. A planned three-year project took five years, at a cost of $110 million.
One highway engineer said, “We were going by the book, but the damned mountain couldn’t read.”
No women worked in the tunnel because miners believed if a woman entered, she would cause a fatal accident. In 1972 Janet Bonnema, 33, qualified to work in the tunnel. When told she couldn’t work in the tunnel because of her gender, Bonnema filed a sexual discrimination lawsuit but eventually settled out of court. When she reported to work, 60 workers walked off the job in protest, but soon returned.
Today more than 30 full-time employees work at the tunnel with job duties including television surveillance, emergency response, maintenance, snow removal, heavy equipment servicing, water treatment and firefighting.
No fatalities have occurred in either bore.
An average of 35,000 vehicles a day travel the tunnel, with more than 50,000 a day typically in July and August.
