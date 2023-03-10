More than 434 million vehicles have traveled through the 1.7-mile-long I-70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel since it opened 50 years ago.

The Colorado Department of Transportation marked the milestone by pausing westbound traffic for 50 seconds Wednesday so Colorado State Patrol’s vintage 1970 Fury was the first to usher in the next half-century.

