The Salida Hospital District board has scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. today. The only thing on the agenda is an executive session for contract negotiations. While the meeting is open to the public, the executive session is not.
To attend the meeting via Zoom, go to https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/82775986320?pwd=TWRkd ytQcUk4anNxVUN6SUNabVZYUT09.
The meeting identification number is 827 7598 6320. The passcode is 177226.
