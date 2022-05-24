American Legion Post No. 64, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 and Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment No. 1420 of the Marine Corps League will conduct Memorial Day observances Monday at Chaffee County Veterans Memorial Park in Poncha Springs and at Poncha Springs and Fairview cemeteries.
Events begin at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at the crossroads of U.S. 50 and 285 with singing of the national anthem, followed by a short prayer, short speech and three-volley salute by the honor guard. The program concludes with playing of taps.
Following the presentation at Veterans Memorial Park, the group will move on to the Poncha Springs upper cemetery and finally to Fairview Cemetery for singing of the national anthem, prayer, speech, three-volley salute and taps at both locations.
No parade is planned this year because of the closing of F Street.
