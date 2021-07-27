Stocks reversed opening losses to finish higher Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperforming the Nasdaq and Standard & Poor’s 500.
Energy stocks were up more than 2 percent, leading the gains, while utility stocks were the biggest laggard.
U.S. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed on the day after trading lower in the opening hours.
International stocks continued to lag after key Asian indexes sold off during Monday’s session.
Bitcoin crossed $29,000 for the first time in six weeks after surging more than 15 percent.
The price of crude oil was flat at $72.16 a barrel and the spot price of gold was down $4 to $1,797.70 an ounce.
