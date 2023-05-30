Memorial Day ceremonies held Monday at Poncha Springs and Fairview Cemetery honored those who lost their lives in the service of the United States of America.
Ceremonies took place at Chaffee County Veterans Memorial at the Poncha Springs Visitors Center, Poncha Springs Cemetery and Fairview Cemetery.
Members of the area’s three veterans’ groups, American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 and Marine Corps League Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Detachment No. 1420 participated in the ceremonies honoring their fallen comrades.
At the Chaffee County Veterans Memorial, Jerry Cunningham, commander of VFW Post No. 3820, greeted fellow veterans and other attendees.
Tom Gordy of VFW Post No. 3820 said a prayer for the occasion, followed by the singing of the national anthem by Jennifer Scanga.
A gun salute was performed by Leo Gardunio, Terry Scanga and Jim Preston of American Legion Post No. 64.
Leisl Hammond, Chaffee County veterans services officer, rendered taps.
The veterans’ groups then proceeded to Poncha Springs Cemetery for a similar ceremony.
From there they went to Fairview Cemetery, where the ceremony was repeated with Len Baldini, chaplain of American Legion Post No. 64, offering the prayer and Gordy rendering taps.
The veterans offered thanks to Karen Hasselbrink and her family for placing the flags on veterans’ graves at Fairview.
Her husband, Carl, a Vietnam veteran, started the tradition in 1976, and his family is continuing it.
Carl Hasselbrink died Oct. 31, 2022.
