Memorial Day ceremonies held Monday at Poncha Springs and Fairview Cemetery honored those who lost their lives in the service of the United States of America. 

Ceremonies took place at Chaffee County Veterans Memorial at the Poncha Springs Visitors Center, Poncha Springs Cemetery and Fairview Cemetery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.