Council, Planning Commission consider South Ark options

Bill Almquist, Salida community development director, and Cheney Bostic with Studio Seed presented the Salida City Council and some members of the Salida Planning Commission with two possible alternatives for the South Ark Neighborhood layout during the city’s work session Monday.
Giff Kriebel, Judith Dockery and Dan Bush represented the Planning Commission.
The key difference between the two options would be the location of a future recreational center/civic building within the neighborhood. The first option would place the building east of the main building site, on the far side of the designated wetland areas, closer to the future athletic fields off CR 104. The second option would put the building next to the planned development.
Bostic told the council and commission that her company estimated about $14 million would be needed to put in full infrastructure for the development, but they didn’t have an estimate for costs on the recreational side of the project. She also said the project could take up to 10 years or more before it was fully built out.
Bostic listed several possible grant opportunities the city could pursue, including the Department of Local Affairs More Housing Now Initiative, to get up to $2 million to fund infrastructure, and the DOLA Strong Communities infrastructure grant, which could provide up to $4 million with a 20 percent match from the city. Bostic also said Chaffee County might provide assistance with funding of improvements to CR 107, Chaffee Housing Trust and Chaffee Housing Authority could provide administrative assistance, or the city could cede some of the land to a developer to fund the first phases of the infrastructure build-out.
The council asked about different organizations that have shown interest in being involved in the project, such as Colorado Mountain College and the Places to Age project.
Almquist said CMC is interested, but in housing rather than using property to build a campus. He said he has also spoken to representatives from Places to Age, but South Ark would not really be an ideal location for them, as it is on the opposite side of town from the hospital, but they might be interested in use for independent living.
Council members indicated they would rather see the recreational/civic building with the rest of the development rather than separate.
Mayor Dan Shore said he liked keeping the recreational building with the site and not sprawling the buildings out.
While speaking about whether they should present the two ideas to the public in a public information meeting, Councilwoman Jane Templeton said they had gotten a lot of input from the public, and she didn’t know if they needed to go through that again.
Read McCulloch, executive director of Chaffee Housing Trust, then spoke to the council and commission about the use of ground leases with the South Ark Neighborhood project.
McCulloch said since this was a public asset, purchased with taxpayer dollars, the city needed to use it for the city's best and highest use. He explained that a ground lease would mean that the city would retain control of the property, leasing it to the developer, and at the end of the lease period, which could be up to 99 years, the developer has the option of extending the lease or not, but the city will retain the property.
McCulloch said the city could also require deed restrictions, which would “make the ground lease an even more powerful tool.”
When asked who would hold the ground lease, McCulloch said it could be the city, or the Chaffee Housing Authority or Chaffee Housing Trust.
When asked what the downsides of a ground lease were, McCulloch said there could be complications with dual ownership, as most people believe the concept that land ownership comes with the building.
The city purchased the 192 acres in 2009 for $2.43 million, using $760,000 from the city’s water reserve fund and $1,671,999 from the general fund. Officials at the time said that paying the debt at time of purchase would prevent conflicts with the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, as stated in an April 15, 2009, article about the purchase by Christopher Kolomitz in The Mountain Mail.
