The Salida city council will discuss the two ordinances regarding a potential affordable housing development on Crestone Avenue at its regular meeting Tuesday.
At its work session Monday, council will take a look at the first draft of next year’s proposed budget.
During the unfinished business portion of the regular meeting, council will decide on Ordinance 2020-10, whether to rezone a property owned by the city from single-family (R-1) to multi-family (R-2). The parcel is approximately .18 acres located at the southwest intersection of East Crestone Avenue and West Third Street.
Council will also decide on Ordinance 2020-11, whether to approve a right-of-way vacation on a portion of the East Crestone Avenue that’s located between two city-owned properties.
The lot rezoning request is independent from the vacation of right-of-way request. No specific development plan is currently being proposed, nor does approval of this rezoning request guarantee any sort of transfer of property.
The City of Salida expressed interest in potentially making the site available for an affordable housing development and is working with the Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) towards that end.
In new business, council will consider a request to approve a subdivision improvement, including a water facilities reimbursement and an Inclusionary Housing Agreement for the Confluent Park Subdivision.
If approved, pursuant to City Code Sections 13-2-160, the developer shall be entitled to recover costs associated with construction of a portion of the Water Facilities, the extension of the water main necessary to extend city water service to the property.
As far as the inclusionary housing agreement, per the conditions of Ordinance 2020-01, developer would agree to provide affordable housing units within the project.
At its work session Monday, the council will take a look at the first draft of the city’s 2021 budget.
Council will also talk about non-profit organizational access to CARES Act Funding, consider adding an equity statement to its civility invocation, talk about Centennial Park and related street improvements and also hear a recycling update.
People can register to attend the virtual meetings on the city’s website or register.gotowebinar.com/register/3339757082352927504 for the work session and register.gotowebinar.com/register/2923586433681497360 for the regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.