A Chaffee County land use code text amendment to sections concerning school land dedication standards will be considered by Chaffee County commissioners at their regular meeting starting at 9 a.m. today.
The language amendments involve the fee-in-lieu payment for schools and are being made to reflect updates to an intergovernmental agreement recorded July 22, which amended the school-fee-in-lieu requirements involving the county, Salida and Buena Vista school districts and the county’s municipalities.
Commissioners will also consider a $77,500 contract for Chaffee County Visitors Bureau with 50West Productions.
They will conduct a public hearing on the Trilogy Harvard major subdivision sketch plan request to subdivide 25.45 acres into eight lots of 2 to 2.3 acres and an outlot of 6.8 acres for vacant parcels at the entrance to Mount Harvard Valley Development Subdivision.
Commissioners will adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice on personnel and employment matters.
The meeting will be held in person at 9 a.m. at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
