Salida Fire Department extinguished a fire at 604 Blake St. shortly after arriving on scene at about 6:24 p.m. Sunday.
Chief Doug Bess called the damage from the fire “minimum,” and he reported no injuries.
Bess said there was “some pretty good smoke” when they got to the scene of the trailer house fire. He said the fire, which is still under investigation, started in the pantry, spread up to the ceiling and burned part of the pantry door.
A bystander told firefighters that there was somebody in the house, resulting in multiple searches.
Bess said they did a primary search and after the fire was controlled they went back in and did a more thorough secondary search.
The homeowner showed up later, however. Bess said the man had been at church and that nobody had been inside during the fire.
Bess said it was a pretty routine call and they got the fire quickly under control.
“We had the fire knocked down in about three minutes,” Bess said.
