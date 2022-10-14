Salida schools came in at 63 of 100 points for accreditation this year, lower than previous years, possibly as a result of the response to COVID-19.
In the past the district has consistently met or surpassed expectations, resulting in accreditation with distinction.
The Salida school board approved the accreditation recommendation during its Tuesday meeting with assurances from Superintendent David Blackburn that he expects that score to rise by the end of the school year.
COVID-19 and the response to it over the past two years may have played a part in the lower score, as school districts nationwide have put their energy into the logistics of teaching during a pandemic, although the data is still incomplete.
Blackburn said the district is getting out of the grip of COVID and out of crisis mode and getting back to the business of teaching kids.
“It’s time to get back to good teaching and good planning. The art of teaching – let’s get back to that,” Blackburn said.
He said the district has systematic ways to help those students who need a little more help to catch up, including interventionists.
At the elementary school level, for example, small reading groups in kindergarten through third grade will be increased to give those students who need assistance more time to master skills.
Also in the works is an update of curriculum to match state standards, which have also been updated.
The district recently adopted a new math curriculum to match state standards.
A new sixth- through 12th-grade science curriculum to correspond to state standards put in place two years ago is the next curriculum update slated, Assistant Superintendent Will Wooddell said.
The board tabled consideration of Colorado Association of School Boards policy updates until next month’s meeting.
The board also heard an in-depth report on the Salida Early Childhood Center from Principal Ilona Witty.
Witty focused on the history of early childhood education in Salida and the possible impacts of the Universal Pre-Kindergarten Act, which will go into effect during the 2023-2024 school year.
