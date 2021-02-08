Chaffee County commissioners will meet virtually with Sara Cassidy, community liaison for Colorado Midland & Pacific Railroad, to discuss the Tennessee Pass rail line during their work session, which starts at 9 a.m. today.
The meeting with Cassidy is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.
Commissioners will receive an update from Resource Based International, representing Pueblo West, about the Hill Ranch revegetation project, scheduled for 1:15 p.m.
Jamie Billesbach, Central Mountain Small Business Development Center director, will talk to the commissioners at 1:45 p.m. about the Resilient Entrepreneurial Ecosystems CO Creation Plan.
From 9 to 11:45 a.m. commissioners are scheduled to hear reports from department heads.
Tuesday
During their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, commissioners will resume discussion of three continued items:
• Shaw Ranch major subdivision sketch plan, continued from Jan. 19, subdividing 74.3 acres into eight lots sized from 2.4 to 36.6 acres.
• A land use code text amendment, continuation requested by county staff, to correct table 7.7.2 of the Salida Airport Overlay District.
• The Habitat road and alley vacation of right-of-way, continued from Feb. 2, for 11248 CR 198, Nathrop. Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity is proposing a vacation of right-of-way, but neighbors in the area said it would disrupt use of an existing right-of-way.
Commissioners will also continue considering appointments to the following boards: Planning Commission, Transportation Advisory Board and Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Contract consideration between the land fill and Wagner Equipment for a landfill compactor.
• Consideration of a contract between the county finance and road and bridge departments and Federal Highway Administration for the Browns Canyon access road project.
• Presentation of the Common Ground 2020 annual report.
• Discussion on an advisory board to create a Chaffee County Recreation Plan, continued from Jan. 19.
• Assessor Brenda Mosby presenting a request for abatement for 2020 taxes on property owned by LWP Development.
• A request for a liquor license renewal for Princeton Holdings LLC.
To attend either meeting, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
You can also connect via Zoom at zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109 079 543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.