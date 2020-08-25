Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is screening Patagonia’s new film, “Public Trust,” Sept. 1 at the Comanche Drive-In.
In a time of growing polarization, Americans still share something in common: 640 million acres of public land.
Held in trust by the federal government for all citizens of the United States, these places are a stronghold against climate change, sacred to native people, home to wildlife and intrinsic to our national identity.
“Public Trust,” a new documentary from Patagonia, shows us how and why these precious lands are in great danger.
Despite support from voters across the political spectrum, our public lands face unprecedented threats from extractive industries and the politicians in their pockets.
Part love letter, part political exposé, Public Trust investigates how we arrived at this precarious moment through three heated conflicts—a national monument in the Utah desert, a mine in the Boundary Waters and oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge—and makes a case for their continued protection.
The film is being shown for one night only and all proceeds benefit GARNA, a non-profit that provides educational opportunities and experiences so that those who live, work and play in the Upper Arkansas Valley are motivated to take care of the natural resources.
The film starts at 8:15 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.
Before the film there will be an introduction from one of the filmmakers.
Tickets for the screening are available at garna.org. Tickets cost $10 for GARNA members and $15 for non-members.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.