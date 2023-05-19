A new Colorado Distillers Collaboration Straight Wheat Whiskey, released by seven Colorado distilleries, will debut at a local launch event from 5-7 p.m. today at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St.
According to a press release, 100 percent of proceeds from sales of the whiskey at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery will benefit the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
The whiskey, five years in the making, is a coordinated distillation involving 291 Colorado Whiskey, Bear Creek Distillery, Laws Whiskey House, Old Elk Distilleries, State 38 Distilling, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery and Woody Creek Distillers. Each distillery has 110 bottles available to sell for a price of $74.99.
The collaboration began with three conditions: First, only distillate made by the participating distilleries could be added to the collaboration; second, each distillery would use the same Centennial Wheat grown and supplied by Colorado Malting Company; and third, 100 percent of the proceeds would be contributed to Colorado nonprofits.
All materials were donated, including the wheat grain, barrels, bottles and labels.
