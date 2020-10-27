Dear Editor:
There have been many ads, and letters, promoting Chaffee County Commissioner Dist. 1 candidates but, in my mind, there is no contest.
Aside from his obvious, and extensive, experience and qualifications, which have been well published, Keith Baker is a good man.
He is kind hearted and cares deeply about others. He works for all of us, even those who hold opposing views.
Even when we disagree, I know Mr. Baker has done his research and given due consideration to all sides of the issue.
Throughout his first term, Mr. Baker has worked tirelessly, with no distractions.
He is fair and thoughtful in his deliberations. I trust Mr. Baker to stand up for the underserved, and under represented. He listens to all voices, not just the loud ones.
Above all, he is a steady hand on the rudder, at a time when we really need that.
Chairman Greg Felt said, to a group gathered this summer to listen to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announce the grant given to our Restorative Justice program, that the three existing commissioners are working well together.
We have a well balanced board, he said, one D one R and one I. That day, Mr. Felt left no doubt that he would like the existing board to continue its work.
We are in the middle of a global pandemic, a statewide drought and an ever increasing risk of another local fire.
Disaster management is one of the biggest responsibilities of the commission.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. #keepkeith.
Francie Bomer,
Salida
