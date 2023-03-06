Cheney Bostic of Studio Seed presented Salida City Council with the results from an open house and online survey regarding the South Ark Neighborhood project during a work session Monday.
Bostic said that they estimated about 250-300 people attended the open house, and 898 people responded to the survey.
When asked what the top priorities of the South Ark neighborhood, formerly known as Vandaveer Ranch, 566 survey respondents said adding to the city’s recreation was most important, followed by protecting the environment at 449 responses and meeting the need for housing with 318.
At the open house, 64 people said protecting the environment was most important, 44 said adding to recreation and 36 said more housing.
When asked what their top concerns were, 34 open house respondents said too much environmental impact and 32 said housing that was too dense or too big. In the survey, 388 were concerned about too dense housing, 359 were worried about environmental impact, and 347 were concerned about not enough recreation.
When it came to recreation at South Ark, most wanted to see flexible field areas, followed by an indoor fieldhouse and then outdoor courts.
For community events areas, most popular were multiuse lawn, followed by picnic area/shelter and finally indoor/outdoor space.
The majority wanted separated bike and walking paths and a more natural outdoor play area.
The topic of housing drew a variety of answers as to who it should serve and what kind of housing there should be. Online, 17 percent said no housing, while 19 percent said the same at the open house. Small, multi-unit single structures tended to be the most popular, with mountain-modern rustic the most popular type.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist said Colorado Mountain College has shown interest in the area, which may be a way to help put in utilities and workforce housing.
