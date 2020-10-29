Chaffee County Commissioners recently approved $150,000 for small business relief to be administered by Chaffee County Community Foundation in addition to already allocated nonprofit relief funds.
With the addition of those funds, the foundation announced Wednesday the expansion of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to serve Chaffee small businesses.
Relief fund assistance is open to any small businesses in Chaffee County which has faced a loss or expense related to COVID-19.
Funds will be prioritized toward businesses with a brick and mortar location, subject to a 50 percent occupancy restriction from public health, however, all small businesses operating in compliance with public health guidelines are encouraged to apply.
The application and opportunity have been created corroboratively with expert input from Chaffee County Small Business Coalition and county commissioners.
Applications will be accepted and considered on a first come, first serve basis through Nov. 30 or whenever funds run out, whichever comes sooner.
Joseph Teipel, community foundation executive director, said, there is a limit of $5,000 per small business set by the county commissioners.
He said he anticipates about a week to review an application before an approval can be issued.
The whole process from application to receipt of funds may take up to three weeks, he said.
Teipel said, “Working with our small business partner organizations to ensure this opportunity meets the actual needs of small businesses in our community has been a great honor.
“While CCCF has been focused on assisting nonprofits and individuals, we recognize the crucial role businesses play in making this an incredible place to live and we are excited to be able to offer our help to them as well,” he said.
This grant opportunity is only one of many services and supports the Chaffee County Small Business Coalition provides to businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Coalition member organizations have put together menus of approved heating and ventilation equipment, stand ready to assist small business owners in completing this community foundation grant application and can provide more in-depth counseling and business planning services.
Interested business owners should contact the Central Mountain Small Business Development Center, the Salida Business Alliance, the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, or the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “We already have businesses that have had to temporarily close their doors due to positive cases, and this gives me tremendous relief to know that there are resources and supports for them, especially as we move into these cooler and unpredictable months.”
For details on the program and the link to access the application visit www.chaffeecommunity.org/crf.
Small businesses with detailed questions about eligibility or how to complete the application can reach out to any Small Business Coalition member organization or email grants@chaffeecommunity.org.
More resources can be found at https://centralsbdc.org/.
