Buena Vista resident Melanie Roth was presented a National Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Medal on June 11 – the highest award the DAR gives for historic preservation.
Roth has lived in Buena Vista since 1990. She has served as BV Heritage president and currently serves as president of the nonprofit Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Canyon, Inc., which she helped establish in 2010.
She is also on the steering committee of Chaffee County Women Who Care, a local philanthropic organization.
“Melanie spent most of her summers in Buena Vista while growing up,” said Buena Vista historian Suzy Kelly. “Her grandmother, Marie Skogsberg, owned Circle S Ranch at the mouth of Cottonwood Canyon. It is still in the family.”
“My godmother was Annabelle Stark Ward. She and her brother Tony Stark were one of the last original residents in St. Elmo. They lived there alone during the winter from the mid-’40s to 1957,” Roth said in a 2013 Times feature.
Many restored buildings in St. Elmo, including the schoolhouse and the old hotel, are projects with which she has been involved.
She assisted in preparing National Historic nominations to get St. Elmo as well as numerous buildings in the county on the National Register, Kelly said.
Projects Roth has had a hand in include the Maxwell School on CR 321, DSP&P Depot, Comanche Drive-In Theatre, the McDonald House on Princeton Avenue, the Friskey Ranch at the base of Mount Princeton, the Rodeo Grounds, Fay House on South Colorado Avenue and other properties in the area.
Roth said most of those projects were done by consultants through grant funding allocated to the Chaffee County Heritage Area, of which Roth is a board member.
“But Melanie doesn’t just get these properties listed on the National Register – she is one of the hardest-working volunteers fixing foundations, painting buildings, moving rocks and doing whatever it takes to save these properties,” Kelly said.
“Her knowledge and dedication to historic preservation is a model for all to follow and hope to be as successful as she has been.”
