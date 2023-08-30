The Salida Public Works Department announced the first phase of Poncha Boulevard improvements from Crestone Avenue to Grant Street are now open to traffic, and the next phase will require a closure from Grant Street to Holman Avenue beginning this week.
The detours for this route will require preplanning, according to a press release. The detour for northbound Holman Avenue accessing this section of Poncha Boulevard would be different from entering town off Airport Road or CR 120. Access onto this section of Poncha Boulevard will be maintained for local traffic only.
As the work progresses, work at the Holman Avenue intersection is expected to occur in 2024. This work may require a change in detour at that time.
“We look forward to improving our city streetscapes with the completion of this project and appreciate your patience while the work is underway,” the release stated.
Additional information related to the project can be found on the city website at CityofSalida.com/administration/page/city-projects. For any questions, contact Public Works at 719-539-6257.
