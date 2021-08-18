Salida City council discussed short-term rental policies and options, along with looking at an early budget for 2022, during their work session Monday.
The council passed an emergency moratorium ordinance on new short-term rental licenses for 90 days, with some exceptions, at their July 20 meeting.
City Attorney Nina Williams said the ordinance “gives staff, planning commission and city council the opportunity to analyze and review various options and solutions to address the shortage of affordable housing, as well as evaluate the impacts of STR units.”
Bill Almquist, community development director, presented the council with information on existing short-term rentals and options on Monday.
Almquist said there are currently 210 short-term rental licenses in Salida, with 75 in residentially-zoned areas, which are capped at 3.5 percent of total units in these zones, and 130 in commercial and industrial zones.
The short-term rental units located in commercial and industrial zones break down as such:
• 70 out of 141 possible units are located within the commercial historic downtown district.
• 52 out of the possible 302 units are located along the Colo. 291 commercial zone north and south of the downtown area.
• Eight out of the possible 45 are located in industrial zones east and west of downtown.
• There are no short-term rentals along the U.S. 50 corridor, although there could be up to 50 units.
One option Almquist presented was to cap all of the areas, not just the residential.
He suggested capping the historic downtown district at 99 licenses, Colo. 291 district at 106, the industrial zone at 16 and the U.S. 50 corridor at 35.
Another option would be to limit all new licenses to Chaffee County residents only.
Almquist presented options to create fiscal parity between commercial hotels and motels and short-term rental units.
Some of those options include taxing short-term rentals at a commercial tax rate and standardizing the initial application fee for all short-term licenses in all zone districts.
The current rate for residential and industrial areas is $470, while in commercial areas it is only $270. Almquist suggested that all initial applications are for $470.
In other business, Aimee Tihonovich, city finance director, presented the council with a preliminary budget for 2022, proposing spending $3,096,640, or about 24 percent higher then the city actually spent in 2020.
Tihonovich said this was based on the strong sales tax collection for 2021, and assumes that 2022 will be about the same.
Each department presented their “wish list” for the 2022 budget.
City administration wants to hire a new human resources manager, increase pay by 2 percent for cost of living and spend about $500,000 on market adjustments to current staff salaries.
Community development is looking for $150,000 for a Vandaveer Ranch master plan and an undisclosed amount to “address existing housing crisis through identification and implementation of near-term, mid-term and long-term solutions.
Salida Police Department is looking for $108,00 to replace two patrol cars with hybrids. They are also asking about moving the records department from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office to the police department, another mobile speed limit trailer and $18,000 to replace bullet proof vests.
The budget for the fire department mostly revolves around a new firehouse, possibly located on Oak Street.
The parks and recreation department listed five larger capital projects, including $245,000 for upgrades to the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center; $100,000 to replace the Scout Hut wave on the Arkansas River; $200,000 for a partial hot springs pipeline replace; $350,000 for a splash pad and $2,000,000 for soaking pools at the aquatic center.
Salida Public Works Department had several capital projects, divided into street project and utility projects.
For street capital projects, public works director David Lady suggested:
• Street reconstruction projects on 10th and 12th streets, paving with pedestrian improvements for $1,700,000.
• Colorado Department of Transportation funded Safe Routes to Schools and other sidewalk projects for $1,000,000 with $800,000 grant offset, including U.S. 50 to Walmart, Holman and Stryker and U.S. 50 pedestrian crossings.
• Asphalt maintenance and sidewalks, concrete and Americans with Disabilities Act maintenance projects for $600,000.
• The F Street caboose exterior restoration for $250,000 with a $100,000 grant offset.
The utility capital project includes:
• Complete Pasqualle water supply upgrades for $2,500,000.
• Complete Gallery line supply updates, currently underway, for $1,900,000.
• Sanitary sewer lining to reduce infiltration and other rehabilitation for $450,000.
• Sanitary sewer main replacement related to street projects for $100,000.
• Limited in-town water line replacement for $100,000.
