CSU Extension office moves

The new home of Colorado State University Chaffee County Extension Center is near what will become the official entrance of Chaffee County Fairgrounds, off Pahlone Parkway in Poncha Springs. The office changed locations in March, following the acquisition of the former Angel of Shavano Recycling Center property by the county.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

The Colorado State University Extension Center, which also houses 4-H programs in Chaffee County, has changed locations at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

The office, which used to be housed in the exhibition building, has moved to a log cabin on the property that used to be Angel of Shavano Recycling Center.

