CSU Extension office moves

The Colorado State University Extension Center, which also houses 4-H programs in Chaffee County, has changed locations at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The office, which used to be housed in the exhibition building, has moved to a log cabin on the property that used to be Angel of Shavano Recycling Center.
The county acquired the property adjacent to the fairgrounds in October.
Kurt Jones, who manages the extension center, said the move was made in March after some work to replace flooring and clean up the cabin was completed.
Jones said a master plan for the fairgrounds property has been in the works for more than a year, and acquisition of the recycling center property makes those goals attainable faster.
The CSU Extension Center originally moved to the fairgrounds property in 1988. Prior to that, Jones said, it was run out of the basement of the county building.
Being on site at the fairgrounds with the 4-H program was a plus.
With the new location, Jones said the programs have more room and can provide office space for regional experts who work throughout the region and sometimes need a place to work.
Jones said folks are beginning to find them in their new digs.
“The package delivery found us fairly quickly,” Jones said.
During Chaffee County Fair, signs have pointed the way into the fairgrounds via Pahlone Parkway and Quigot Court.
Jones said this will eventually be the official entrance to the fairgrounds with a large entry gate similar to the one at the Poncha Springs Visitors Center.
Jones said there have been no changes to the extension center and 4-H programming.
The extension center phone number remains 719-539-6447; however, the office address is now 185 Quigot Court, Poncha Springs.
