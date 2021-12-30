by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A misdemeanor trespassing charge against Shoshona Darke was dismissed and expeditious sealing of the case was granted by Chaffee County Court Judge Diana Bull Wednesday.
The prosecution stated the victims wanted to prosecute Darke for an alleged Sept. 27, trespassing incident on their property at 19057 Puma Path, the former home of Barry and Suzanne Morphew; however, a closer review of the case revealed a conviction was not likely.
Darke’s attorney, Martin Stuart of McDermott, Stuart and Ward, of Denver, said there was no objection to the move by the defense and said the arrest was “emblematic of the harassment” faced by Darke from Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
He called the arrest of Darke on a Class 3 misdemeanor “outrageous.”
Darke has a relationship with Barry Morphew, who stands accused of first degree murder and other charges in connection with his wife’s May 10, 2020 disappearance.
Darke’s representation by Stuart was the impetus for a recent motion by Barry Morphew’s attorneys for 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy to disqualify himself from hearing that case due to a long-standing relationship with a member of Stuart’s law firm.
A hearing on that matter is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
