Ron Hanks (R-Penrose) Rep. elect for Colorado House District 60 ran into trouble during the recent three day Special Session of the 72nd Colorado General Assembly Wednesday.
Hanks was recently elected to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Jim Wilson (R-Salida) who was term limited.
Hanks said he was seated on a bench near the Republican caucus, a seat to which he had been invited after offering to sit in the gallery the first day of the session, Nov. 30.
“I was pleased to meet them, watch them in action, and honored to sit near the Republican Caucus as a representative elect,” he stated.
He said he was approached by a man from the Democratic side who told him to put on a mask.
Hanks said, “He moved closer in an attempt to intimidate. I stood up and advised he should let it go and socially distance himself if he is truly worried about my infectiousness. At that point, another Democrat came over. She demanded I put on a mask or get the f**k off the floor.”
Several Republican legislators in the state House and Senate chose to go maskless Monday.
Legislators were asked to wear masks when walking around the capitol building, but were not required to do so at their desks.
House Speaker K.C. Becker (D-Boulder) said since they were members and had the right to vote, she could not ask them to leave, however, guests were expected to mask.
As a representative elect, Hanks was considered a guest rather than a member.
Hanks said he had heard about a report on his “lack of decorum” in the chamber in a political newspaper.
“I’ll offer every individual initial courtesy and respect. After more than 32 years as an enlisted man and commissioned officer, I suspect military-grade courtesies are part of my DNA,” he said in a statement.
He categorized the incident as an attempt on the Democrats’ part to “intimidate the new guy.”
Colorado Politics reporter Marianne Goodland reported Hanks was talking “a bit too loudly with House members” during a third reading Wednesday.
During the third and final day of the Special Session of Colorado General Assembly, House Speaker K.C. Becker (D-Boulder) was obliged to ask for quiet during third reading of Senate Bill 20B-001.
Side conversations are not allowed during a third reading.
In a video recording of the proceedings, before Rep. Matt Soper (R-Delta) spoke regarding the bill, Becker asked the chamber to be quiet twice.
As Soper began his remarks, another side conversation prompted Becker to interrupt and ask for quiet a third time.
“I’m sorry,” she said, “OK, I don’t know if it’s just me, but it is really loud. Can people just be quiet while we’re on a third reading? That’s what we do. If you’re having conversations take them off the floor.”
“He won’t leave,” said Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver), referring to the talker Goodland identified as Hanks.
Becker spoke directly to the Hanks, “Oh. OK, sir, we are on third reading and there are not conversations, so please take your conversation off the floor. This is what we do here. We are paying attention to what’s at the well. Thank you.”
The “well” refers to the area in front of the Speaker, from which representatives address the House.
Becker said there was a “heated” discussion between Hanks and the House Sergeant-at-Arms which was causing a distraction from the speaker at the well.
She said they were arguing loudly about something.
After Becker’s admonition Hanks and the sergeant left the chamber, she said.
The Sergeant-at-Arms is a non-partisan whose job is to maintain decorum.
Becker said it is unusual for a guest to completely ignore the decorum of the chamber.
She said during the third reading the rule is to listen quietly and her intent in calling for quiet and singling out Hanks was to quell disturbance so the members could focus on the bill.
Hanks said he and others were involved in a subdued conversation and he was unaware the Speaker was referring to them.
He said he has hearing trouble.
He said they did take the rest of the conversation outside of chambers, however.
Ironically, the outgoing District 60 representative has a reputation for admonishing disrespectful behavior in his colleagues during his tenure in the State House.
Following Soper’s remarks, Matt Gray (D-Broomfield) took the podium and said, “I just want to take a moment to recognize the irony of the difficulty we’ve had in keeping decorum in this building while Rep. Wilson can’t be here today.
“One of the things I’ve learned from Jim Wilson is he talks over and over again about how even on second readings he’s sat to listen to every word. He’s sat and listened to the debate and he’s asked us so many times to step forward and be respectful of the process that we’ve been doing here.”
Gray called Wilson one of the consciences of the chamber.
Later in the session, Wilson himself asked the Speaker for a moment of personal privilege where he thanked Gray for his remarks.
“I find it rather ironic to be recognized for something that I think should just be a normal expectation in this chamber.”
“So colleagues, I ask you to listen to what I have to say one last time.
“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care where you’re from, what your religion is, what party you belong to or why you chose to be here. This institution is bigger than all of us, he said.”
Wilson addressed the assembly remotely.
“The rules are pretty simple, colleagues, on third readings sit in your seat and listen,” Wilson said.
Wilson said, “I believe the behavior in this chamber has fallen far short of what I would call a standard of adult behavior.”
“I challenge you to be better statesmen and women and stop being politician. That journey begins with respect,” he said.
Wilson said he was not aware of who was involved with the disturbance at the time of the Speaker’s admonishment but said there were other times during the proceedings when the Speaker had to quiet the chamber and other incidents where people were not being respectful.
“The bottom line is that the institution is bigger than everyone and the historical institution needs to be respected,” he said.
Wilson said his comments applied to everyone.
