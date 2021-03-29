Chaffee County Commissioners will hold a special meeting 9 a.m. today to hold an executive session.
They will move into executive session to discuss a potential transfer of a property interest and determine positions for negotiation, as allowed under Colorado Revised Statues 24-6-402(4)(a) and 24-6-402(4)(e)(I).
Due to COVID-19 precautions the meeting will be held virtually.
To participate in the meeting, connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543.
