by Emma Gadeski
Herald reporter
CJK Milling Co. received a conditional use permit Tuesday to remove aggregate materials from Arkansas Valley Slag Project piles along U.S. 24 south of Leadville.
The permit is not for the company’s proposed Leadville Mill operation, which is still under review.
The company’s goal is to remediate the site by extracting, screening, crushing and selling slag aggregate for commercial use. The slag piles are a by-product of smelting activities that occurred during the 20th century. The property encompasses 92 acres, of which 56 acres will be mined.
CJK Milling plans to sell the aggregate materials to any contractors that use asphalt and concrete since the materials are in those products already.
The Lake County Planning Commission held a public hearing to discuss the application on Sept. 19 and recommended it to the Board of County Commissioners with a list of conditions.
During the hearing, community members who live near the site expressed concern about noise and air pollution, many of them part of a group called Concerned Citizens for Lake County. The number of trucks potentially hauling slag and other materials in and out of the site and along Harrison Avenue was a major discussion point.
Site neighbor Jim Kohlmos said he was initially excited to hear about the slag project, but upon digging deeper, it all came back to two deep concerns people have: air quality and traffic.
Ruth Goltzer expressed concern over long-term consequences for those who live close to the site who may already be at risk with conditions like asthma and long COVID. “This will also affect tourists and anyone using Highway 24,” Goltzer said. “I want to know how conditions will be monitored by the county rather than self-reporting.”
The applicants responded to these concerns and said they were not opposed to putting up an air quality monitoring system and compromising on other concerns like the number of round trips the trucks make in and out of the site each day.
The Lake County Planning Commission addressed several of these concerns through approval conditions, some of which require documentation of site agreements and consultation with state public health and air quality departments.
The number of round trips the trucks are allowed to make in and out of the site went from 24 down to 20 since the applicant said they wouldn’t need an excess of 20 trips per day.
CJK Milling will also undergo quarterly air quality reports rather than annual as previously suggested.
The project can also only operate between Monday and Saturday. During community events when Harrison Avenue is closed, the portion of the truck route going through the city of Leadville will also be closed.
At the commissioners’ meeting on Oct. 4, CJK Milling also agreed to provide a $1-per-ton fee to the county, which will go toward planning and construction of an alternate haul route rather than along Harrison.
County Commissioner Jeff Fiedler said he appreciated the willingness on the applicants’ part to work on these community concerns.
The plan is for the company to start operating at the end of March or in April of next year, said CJK Milling President Gary Knippa. Right now they’re working on getting a new access driveway.
Applicants also mentioned a desire to bring locals in to work on the site once the time comes.
