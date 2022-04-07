A Cotopaxi couple who were fugitives from justice have been caught, but the federal criminal case against them in Kansas is bogged down.
Valerie Ann Barker, 67, and Danny Lee Barker, 68, went on the lam last summer while released on bonds and awaiting trial in Wichita.
Law enforcement authorities caught them in December in Arkansas and returned them to that city.
The two are under indictment for allegedly threatening three times in 2020 to kidnap a bankruptcy judge there, where they were involved in a bankruptcy court case.
The Barkers were first taken into custody in April last year when deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Custer County deputies, arrested them during a car stop. The arrest was made for the FBI and was based on the indictment.
They were taken to Wichita and pleaded not guilty.
The case became bogged down this year when they alternatively have told the U.S. District Court judge presiding over the case that they wanted him to appoint lawyers to represent them, only weeks later to tell the judge they had changed their minds and want to represent themselves.
Until that issue is resolved, a new trial date has not been set. The Barkers remain in custody in the meantime.
Their trial had been set to begin last year, but they fled before it could be held.
The prosecutor stated last year in a court document that “the charges involve a series of threats to arrest (kidnap) former United States Bankruptcy Judge Robert Nugent, sent to the court during bankruptcy proceedings to prevent foreclosure and sale of various property at issue in the bankruptcy proceedings.”
At various times, the Barkers have asserted they are not subject to court authority because, they said, they are sovereigns. Their contention includes filing a document in the court in which they told judges to show that judges have jurisdiction over them.
Part of the document states: “the persons listed above dba Judges are to produce a delegation of authority from congress showing jurisdiction over the living breathing soveriegne natural divine moorish american nationals danny barker bey and valerie barker bey, ex relatione to DANNY LEE BARKER, Danny Lee Barker and VALERIE ANN BARKER, Valerie Ann Barker.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.