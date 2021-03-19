Why do I skate?

Why does Malia Tressler skate? Well I skateboard because if you street skate it’s like seeing a whole new world. It’s like you’re wearing these cool glasses, like look, it’s a curb what’s so fun about that?
But with the glasses it’s like whoa that’s the perfect curb to go off of. It also brings in a lot of creativity. It inspired me and my friend to write a whole entire book line called “Skater Squirrel” and “Skater Squirrel and the World Tour.”
Skating is also like a video game. You level up when you learn a new trick and you can challenge yourself on a level you feel comfortable with. For example, I thought that I was ready to drop in on a halfpipe and but when I tried it, I fell and my board came up and hit me in the head. Thank the cheese that I had a helmet on.
I also skate to show that girls can skateboard and to prove all those boys at my school wrong. It’s like have you seen Sky Brown?
I also skate to share something in common with my dad. He showed me the movie “Bones Brigade” and I loved it. Lance Mountain is now one of my favorite skaters.
I started skating in COVID to do something. It started out with me secretly skating on my brother’s board that I stole from his closet. Shh! I was just sitting on it until I got this brilliant idea! What if I stood up? As I stood on the board it was a perfect match.
The next day I did it again but my new neighbor, a girl named Sophie, started skating too. She lives in the next house down. I got my own board. And here I am, way better. I can now go off of curbs, do manuals and more.
One day not too long ago I went to the skatepark with my friends. I walked into the bowl and started carving around the edges. Then a man started taking pictures of me. Then some high schoolers came and said that they would take our skateboards. I don’t know why they said this. I also skate to be brave. I skate because I find it fun and challenging. I do it to hang out with my friends. I skate for exercise. I skate to get outside in the fresh air. I skate to be free. I skate to be me.
I’ve been ice skating at Frantz Lake since before I could walk. When I was little I thought that I was so good at ice skating. But a few weeks ago I found a picture on my mom’s phone. My dad was just holding me up! My whole childhood has been a lie!
Well … Then I got in a bucket and my brother pushed me around on the ice. Then once I could actually stand in the skates I started pushing the bucket around on the ice and then one day I took off on my own.
We still have the bucket although I no longer fit inside it. I ice skate now to be with my friends and play hockey. I skate to feel my skate go into the ice, to glide, to twirl and spin, to race, to be fast, to hockey stop, to score goals, to win.
I invited my friends for my birthday to skate at the lake. I skate to mess around with my friends. I skate to have an excuse to skip my homework and go to the pond.
My skating inspired me to paint a picture of my family skating at the pond. My mom looks the best! I skate to be with my good friend. We had always known each other but at the lake our friendship has grown. I go every single day of the week. I skate to have a party. When it was a full moon we ordered Moonlight Pizza and ate it while skating under the moonlight, it was a blast.
As you can tell I skate a lot and I love it! I hope to keep skating to be like Sky Brown and Lance Mountain. Why do you skate?
