The passing of Charles “Charlie” Forster, 72, on Jan. 28 left a void that is being felt not just in the community, but throughout the region.
Probably best known as president of Collegiate Peaks Bank, he wore many “hats” with his involvement with the Chaffee County Fair, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Salida Aspen Concerts, Salida SteamPlant and numerous other organizations and causes.
Dan Downing, former HRRMC board chairman and friend, had the pleasure of introducing Forster as the fifth member of the HRRMC Hall of Fame in 2016.
Downing said, “We’ve been friends for 30 years and have gotten to the point where we were like brothers. We’ve served on boards, fished and traveled together, had meals in each other’s homes nearly weekly for years – all the things friends do that keep relationships thriving.
“Men like Charlie are rare. He will be sorely missed, not just by those close to him but by the community he served so faithfully.
“I’ve never known anyone so dedicated to making life better for everyone. I know this not just for my experience but because that has been the common theme from those I’ve spoken with since his passing.
“Everyone talks about how Charlie helped them become a better person. He led by example. It was the way he was built.
“It was also the way he faced death. He struggled with cancer for 17 years before it finally got the best of him, but I never knew him to complain.
“He faced life with the optimistic attitude of ‘how do we deal with the way things are and what can we do to make the best of it?’” He set a fine example for all of us.”
Wendell Pryor, CEO for Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., said, “I first met Charlie after I was hired as Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club.
“Charlie was on the El Pomar Central Peaks Regional Council and I showed up at a meeting in Cañon City in a business suit to make a presentation on Boys & Girls Club.
“Charlie was the only other person in a business suit so we kind of stood out. I made the presentation, which he supported, and that led to a sizeable grant for Boys & Girls Club. Since then we’ve been colleagues and friends.
“I consider him an icon of the community. He touched so many important projects from Boys & Girls Club to higher education and economic development. That is Charlie’s legacy.”
Dr. William Mehos said, “I have known Charlie since he came to Salida a number of years ago.
“He has been an asset to Salida in a number of ways. I am most familiar with the work he did for the hospital as I served on the Hospital Foundation Board for a number of years and I know of no one who worked harder to make our hospital the outstanding institution it is and the envy of small town hospitals throughout Colorado.
“It was a privilege to have known and worked with him. He will be sorely missed.”
Ralph “Terry” Scanga, general manager of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, said, “I met Charlie when he was President of Chaffee County Bank.
“We were members of the Chaffee County Fair Board and were moving the fairgrounds to its present location. Charlie and others from the fair board and community worked to build the facilities that were needed and are widely used today.
“Next we needed a good Fair program. Charlie was instrumental in developing a working concept of a different “Fair” experience for Chaffee County.
“He and his wife, Connie, were involved in the 4-H program as were other members of the board and volunteers who had children in 4-H. Until about 1987 the fair was a 4-H fair that didn’t really engage the whole community.
Charlie coined the event ‘The New Olde-Fashioned Chaffee County Fair’ which covered a complete week with different events planned for each day.
“One of the most popular was the ranch rodeo. Charlie, Ben Alderton and I teamed up in the wild cow milking contest and we came in last with about ½ ounce in the pop bottle.
“Putting on the fair took a year of work. In the winter many of us would attend the Colorado Fairs and Shows convention in Denver and Charlie and Connie often attended.
“The first show we booked was rained out and we had to move inside. Later we were able to get more well known quality entertainers because of Charlie’s sponsorship.
“For the fair to be as successful as it was for many years was due to the promotion work of Charlie and others on the board. I and a lot of others will miss Charlie.”
Cameron Larson, Salida Branch President at Collegiate Peaks Bank, said, “Charlie was a great mentor to me and many employees at the bank.
“His vision and community-focused approach remain the foundation that makes the bank what it is today. He led by example, making sure the bank went above and beyond to take care of our customers and communities.
“Community service was engrained in all that he did. He cared deeply about the employees. Charlie was proud that the bank provided and retained jobs in Chaffee County that supported the bank’s Chaffee County and Denver branches.
“He told me many times that keeping good jobs with benefits in the valley was a high priority as he approached retirement and evaluated any potential buyers for the bank.
“Chaffee County owes Charlie a huge debt of gratitude, myself included high on that list. He will be sorely missed but his legacy endures. I’m thankful for the opportunity to have worked for him.”
David Clark, close friend and past president of Salida Aspen Concerts said, “Charlie was a wonderful, devoted supporter and friend to Salida Aspen Concerts, dating back many years to when we asked him to help in our endeavor to bring nationally known musicians to Salida.
“Charlie cheerfully said OK to anything we asked of him, which I might add was often. Salida Aspen Concerts and I as a personal friend will greatly miss him.”
Chaffee County Commissioner, Greg Felt, recalls doing business with Charlie Forster and later enjoying fishing expeditions with him.
“I banked at his bank since 1985,” Felt said. “In 1991 when my wife and I decided to buy an old motel and start a rafting company he is the banker we worked with.
“From there he’s always been my banker and also in the mid 1990s we started fishing together. We fished over 100 days over the years.”
Dr. Charles Mains, former president of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Board of Directors and now medical director of Centura Health Trauma System in Denver, said, “Charlie was smart and dynamic. He always wanted to do the right things for the right reasons.
“I always enjoyed working with him. He and I were on the Finance Committee of the board and he was a real pleasure to work with. He did a tremendous job. My condolences to his family.”
Karin Adams, friend, said, “My first involvement with Charlie was SEED (Salida Enterprise for Economic Development). He spearheaded that and was the driving force for the rest of us.
“That was when we purchased the SteamPlant. After that I worked with him on a lot of things, among them the Colorado Mountain College fundraising.
“He was also my banker. Charlie always had a strong voice and pretty much led the band. He was very positive and everything was community based.”
Merle Baranczyk, editor and publisher of Arkansas Valley Publishing Company said, “With all of Charlie’s community involvement, sometimes we forget that he was a good, good businessmen, starting with his business degree from DU, his association with Ron Moore, a Denver banker, and later, his years with Collegiate Peaks Bank and Columbine Capital, a strong banking group.
“For a community to grow and prosper, it needs good banks and good bankers, and Charlie was an excellent businessman and banker.”
Dr. David Arnett, a friend, said, “I have known Charlie Forster for many years. There are many sides to Charlie’s character. I have been most fortunate to have had but a glimpse into Charlie’s heart and soul while fishing with him on many occasions.
“Deep and wide – thoughtful, gracious, accommodating, generous, sensitive – a very spiritual man. And yes, honest, even when I outfished him which happened on occasion. I will miss him.”
Serving on El Pomar Foundaton’s Board of Trustees and as a member of El Pomar’s Central Peaks Regional Council for more than 11 years was another of Forster’s contributions.
El Pomar Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit and public sectors and provide first-hand information about current needs in their own communities.
They advise El Pomar’s Trustees and recommend grants to address the greatest needs within their regions, and help the Foundation increase impact and establish deep-rooted connections throughout the entire state.
Kyle Y. Hyble, president and CEO of El Pomar, served with Forster directly for years on the Central Peaks Regional Council and said, “This is a loss for Colorado and our communities. Charlie’s compassionate leadership and community-oriented engagement is remarkable.
“His contributions and insight as an El Pomar trustee and regional council member have made El Pomar a more effective grant maker and better partner to those serving and supporting the Central Peaks region.”
