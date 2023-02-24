While the latest round of winter storms didn’t bring much snow to the Salida area, it did affect other areas nearby, with Colorado Department of Transportation closing U.S. 285 from the top of Poncha Pass to Villa Grove for several hours Wednesday, reopening late Wednesday night.
Lisa Schwantes, CDOT communications director for Region 5, Southwest Colorado, said CDOT reported wet pavement and clearer conditions Thursday on U.S. 285 over Poncha Pass, after it was closed due to ice and whiteout conditions.
Schwantes also said U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass was closed briefly for snow removal, but “we try and work with skier traffic on Monarch,” and no additional closures were planned at this time.
Other passes affected by the storm, and either currently closed or recently opened, include Colo. 145 Lizard Head Pass, U.S. 550 between Durango and Ouray and Colo. 17 Cumbres-La Manga Passes.
Wolf Creek Pass, U.S. 160 between South Fork and Pagosa Springs, may reopen today, Schwantes said, with avalanche mitigation planned for early this morning in the area, but that may change depending on how much snow moves around.
Schwantes said drivers should check CDOT website www.cotrip.org before heading to any of the listed areas.
The National Weather Service predicted more heavy snow through Thursday night, with up to 2 feet of new snow possible in the eastern San Juan mountains, 3-6 inches in the Sawatch and Mosquito ranges and 1-5 inches in the La Garita and Sangre de Cristo mountains.
Chaffee County might see another dusting of snow by this morning, with a 10 percent chance of snow showers before 7 a.m.
The NWS said the next system will hit the Continental Divide Sunday, “bringing more chances for snow to the high country and a potential for rain and snow to our mountain-adjacent plains and the Palmer Divide.”
