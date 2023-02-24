While the latest round of winter storms didn’t bring much snow to the Salida area, it did affect other areas nearby, with Colorado Department of Transportation closing U.S. 285 from the top of Poncha Pass to Villa Grove for several hours Wednesday, reopening late Wednesday night.

Lisa Schwantes, CDOT communications director for Region 5, Southwest Colorado, said CDOT reported wet pavement and clearer conditions Thursday on U.S. 285 over Poncha Pass, after it was closed due to ice and whiteout conditions.

