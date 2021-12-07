Chaffee County commissioners heard a presentation about assisted living possibilities for the Salida area at their work session Monday.
Kathy Kopp, vice president of business development for Cassia, a faith-based nonprofit company that provides housing, health care and community services to older adults, and Andrew Centanni, vice president of development and design, made the presentation with some input from Bob Morasko, CEO of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
The proposed facility would be located on the HRRMC campus.
The proposed project scope would be to eventually provide a full continuum of care in two phases, said Kopp.
The first phase would include assisted living, memory care and independent living units.
Phase 2 would further develop a skilled nursing care facility.
The total development cost of Phase 1 is projected to be about $29.5 million, with $21.1 in estimated construction cost.
A 14-month construction timeline is projected if the project comes to fruition.
Kopp said at this stage they are trying to gauge project support from local government and the community.
“We believe the time is now. Costs are only going to continue to increase,” Kopp said.
Currently there is no live-in option for older adults in the area who do not require skilled nursing care but who need assistance and support.
Kopp said there is an economic benefit to keep older adults in the area rather than having them move away to areas that have more assisted living options.
Morasko said the reason the hospital is involved in the discussion is a lack of any other similar proposal “getting a foothold” for the last several years.
Commissioners also heard a presentation on the master sketch plan for Chaffee County Fairgrounds, which would include an expansion of usable space at the site.
Other topics discussed included: board vacancies and applicants; a funding proposal from Department of Human Services; a contract with Gobin’s Inc. for the GlobalSearch Software; a contract with the city of Salida for use of Salida meeting facilities; a contract with Hamilton Medical for a ventilator to transport COVID-19 patients; an agricultural lands camping/agri-tourism land use code update; and the county COVID-19 leave policy.
