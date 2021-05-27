In 2005, Leadville resident Nick Palmer was deployed to Al-Fallujah, Iraq, at the height of conflict in the Middle East during the Iraq War. He had just graduated from Lake County High School and was eager for his future to unfold.
A year later, on Dec. 16, 2006, Palmer was killed in action by a sniper in Al-Fallujah — just two months before he was supposed to return home.
After the incident, his father, Brad Palmer, who served as director of Lake County Public Works until 2020, erected a memorial for his son at Evergreen Cemetery in Leadville. Thanks to donations and volunteer efforts of locals, that memorial has since grown into a place where all Lake County veterans are honored.
“A bunch of people around town got together and said, ‘We need to do something about this memorial,’” said Brad Palmer. “At the time, there was just a flagpole there, but we wanted to do more for our veterans. We wanted to honor their legacy.”
There are currently two walls at the veterans memorial in Evergreen Cemetery: one for Lake County veterans’ names living or deceased and another for those who were killed in action. In 2012, Mabel Bogeart, public works administrative assistant, began collecting names of veterans from the public to be etched into the walls. Families can pay $75 to submit a name. Then, Bogeart works with Snyder Grand Valley Memorials of Grand Junction to have them inscribed.
That first year, 41 names were recorded. This year, another 41 names were secured in stone.
In building the memorial years ago, Brad Palmer said many local vendors donated materials, like concrete and sod, and labor in the form of landscaping work. The Public Works Department then bought the stone for the walls.
Every year since, except for 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Palmer has organized keynote speakers to speak at the memorial near Memorial Day. A representative from each branch of the military has spoken in the past, including the U.S. Navy SEALs.
In addition to the keynote speakers, Palmer has also organized an annual motorcycle ride from Silverthorne to Evergreen Cemetery called the Fallen Heroes Ride. One year, more than 65 motorcycles rumbled through town in memory of Lake County’s veterans and fallen soldiers.
“That was really special,” Palmer said, “to see community come together. It’s clear how deeply people care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.