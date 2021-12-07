Construction is nearing completion on a Salida water line project on the city’s west side.
David Lady, city public works director, said the $1.8 million project will provide resiliency to the city’s drinking water supply, upgrading aging transmission lines.
Construction on the line started on the south side of U.S. 50 just east of the intersection with Starbuck Circle.
Crews from RMS Utilities of Alamosa worked west along the highway to CR 111, turned south, crossed the South Arkansas River, then proceeded west along Buck Run to the city water gallery.
Lady said the city received a low-interest Direct Loan and D&E Principal Forgiveness Loan through the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority.
The city also received a design and engineering grant of $241,450 for the project.
Total cost for the work came to $1,762,826 with the RMS bid covering $1,532,893 of the total.
Lady said construction should be complete by the end of December.
Salida City Council approved the project in early summer.
