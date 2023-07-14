Salida City Council will hear a presentation on the Salida Creative District strategic approach during their work session at 6 p.m. Monday.
The presentation will discuss the short- and long-term goals of the project, in regards to their mission, which is, “As a State of Colorado certified Creative District, the designation allows the City of Salida to promote the historic downtown area as a concentration of artists and creative small businesses, with a goal to support economic health and growth, and to enhance the quality of life for both Salida residents and visitors.”
Council will hold a site visit to the Pasquale Springs Water Treatment Plant at 5 p.m., before their work session.
To register to attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.