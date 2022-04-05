Chaffee County commissioners heard a presentation from Dani Robin of San Luis Valley Great Outdoors on a proposed Sangre de Cristo Dark Sky Reserve during their first Monday work session for April.
The reserve area would promote a lighting management plan to achieve minimum requirements for the International Dark-sky Association program to reduce light pollution at night.
The proposed reserve area stretches 4,000 square miles from Costilla County to Chaffee County.
Two major light pollution sources of concern were greenhouses and security lights, which light up a whole area and are unshielded to the sky.
The commissioners also heard a presentation about Chaffee Housing Authority from its director, Becky Gray, as well as a presentation on a potential tax initiative to fund the housing authority after 2025, when it will no longer be sponsored by the intergovernmental agreement involving the county, Buena Vista and Salida.
County engineer Gary Greiner told commissioners the design phase for improvements to the north building at the fairgrounds is underway.
Plans to remodel the building include a new roof, installation of bathrooms and a storage area.
A planned addition will include a meeting room, office, food and concession area, bathrooms with showers and more storage.
Randy Mosby, Chaffee County Fairgrounds manager, said fairgrounds usage is getting really busy, and he anticipates a full summer of events at the venue.
County planner Greg Laudenslager asked commissioners to continue a moratorium on submission, acceptance or processing of applications for road and alley vacations in the townsite of Nathrop for six months, pending consideration of a comprehensive transportation plan.
