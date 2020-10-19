U.S. equities ended the day mixed. The Dow Jones closed higher, while Nasdaq closed lower.
Utilities led the market, while energy lagged.
In economic news, retail sales came in stronger than expected for September, while manufacturing output was down 0.3 percent compared with August.
Pfizer could have a Coronavirus vaccine ready by the end of this year.
Treasury prices and yields are little changed.
The Dow Jones index was up 19 percent over the week, or 0.1 percent.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 112 points, or 0.4 percent to 28,606.
The spot price of gold fell 5.80 to $1,903.10.
Crude oil fell $.26 to $40.98 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.53 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .74 percent.
