While not everyone who normally visits the Salida Fiber Festival attended the virtual event this year, other people from all over the world took advantage of the opportunity and participated.
“I think it went really well,” said Jimmy Sellars, who staged the event online. He said the majority of the people who attended the virtual festival were from the Front Range, but other attendees came from the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, Africa and South America.
“It was amazing to hear stories from all over the U.S. from people that attended and others that normally wouldn’t get to come,” Sellars said.
The online festival was set up so people could Zoom with vendors right from the salidafiberfestival.com website. The vendors also created short video introductions, telling their stories and stories about their craft.
“They were so personal and so genuine that you wanted to go see them,” Sellars said. “For some long-standing vendors, it was an opportunity to see where they live and work and brought a new layer to it.”
The online festival also included a fiber arts exhibition, vendor demonstrations, voting for people’s choice, music in a virtual beer garden, a silent auction and other sales, and even some tips on how to make some drinks from local producers.
“The whole thing was there; all the bits and pieces,” Sellars said. “We heard from several vendors that the festival felt personal and sincere and the clients they did have were excited to see them face to face.”
Sellars said not all of the attendees were tech savvy, but the younger ones had an easy time navigating.
“I see this shift in future festivals so you can share all over the world,” he said.
He also said some vendors had “big sales” at the event.
In the competitions, Terry Wise won the second annual 2020 colorway contest, which used a Norwegian Gold pallet.
Judy Reese won the people’s choice award for her Saori-woven piece called “Arachne’s Green Scherzo.”
Penny Smith-Kerker took second in the people’s choice voting with her knit, stranded colorwork titled “Going Green Colorful Cowl.”
Diane Baker took third with her embroidered, appliqued cotton fabric and thread piece called “Phases.”
While the festival is now over, all of the content and vendor information will stay online at salidafiberfestival.com until next year’s event.
The fiber arts exhibition will also stay on display at the Paquette Gallery through September. A socially-distanced opening reception Saturday was the festival’s lone in-person event this year.
Another unique thing about this year’s festival is the board waived its vendor fees, which normally pay for the festival, and also purchased gift cards from previous sponsors instead of asking for donations this year.
“It’s an amazing board,” Sellars said. “Everything they did this year was meant to support fiber arts and the community.”
