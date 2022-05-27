Salida High School will have a new principal for the coming year.
The Salida School District announced the hiring of Jesse Hull Tuesday as principal at Salida High School for the 2022-2023 school year.
Hull, who has served the Manitou Springs community for the past 17 years, brings with him over a decade of high school administrative experience, a Salida School District press release stated.
He began as a teacher at Manitou Springs High School, and then moved into an administrative roles, first as dean of students, then assistant principal, and most recently as principal beginning in 2020.
Coming from a family of educators, Hull is a graduate of East Stroudsburg University where he earned his bachelor of arts degree in history.
He then attended Georgia State University where he pursued a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies in secondary education social science.
Hull earned a master of science degree in educational leadership from Walden University, after which he pursued an alternative principal license from the School Leaders for Colorado Program.
He has served as an administrator, teacher, outdoor educator, and wilderness instructor.
A former college wrestler, Hull has also coached high school wrestling.
Hull and his family, wife Amy and their children, Lucy, Alice and Jake, will soon be making the move to Salida.
