Sangre de Cristo Electric Association announced Thursday that Paul Erickson is leaving his position as CEO of the co-op, effective immediately.
Erickson, who served for 17 years, has decided to “pursue other opportunities,” the announcement read.
In his announcement, Board Chair Joseph Redetzke thanked Erickson for his years of service.
“Paul served SDCEA’s members as an unwavering advocate for fair energy policies and earned the respect of his peers in Colorado and beyond. As we move forward, our cooperative will continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable electricity to our members while upholding our values and principles,” he wrote. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
While the board conducts its search process, Gary Kelly, the co-op’s chief operations officer, has been named interim CEO.
“In collaboration with our talented and dedicated staff, we are committed to providing superior service to our members, ensuring a smooth transition and ensuring the cooperative remains financially sound and focused on the future,” Redetzke said. “As the CEO search process progresses, we will keep you all informed and remain committed to providing you with safe, affordable and reliable energy.”
The co-op will also hold its regular board meeting Wednesday, as well as a listening session on April 6 inviting members to voice their opinions on the proposed rate restructuring. Additional details can be found at www.myelectric.coop/40066-2/.
