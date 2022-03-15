by Ed Norden
Cañon City – The process to seat a jury in the murder trial of Barry Morphew is expected to take up to a week in Fremont County District Court, according to a schedule being put together by Judge Ramsey Lama and attorneys in the case.
Morphew is accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne, who disappeared on Mother’s Day 2020 and has not been seen since. Five weeks have been set aside for the murder trial, which has attracted national attention. Because of extensive publicity in the case, the trial was moved from Chaffee County to Fremont County.
Having already decided to issue jury summons to 1,000 Fremont County residents, Lama said he has asked the jury commissioner to schedule prospective jurors to appear in 10 waves of 100 jurors each, two hours apart, on April 28 and 29. At their initial appearances the jurors will only be asked to fill out a questionnaire, be admonished by the court not to discuss or research the case and then be given a return date.
It’s anticipated many jurors may declare hardships and could be dismissed by the jury commissioner before even appearing in court. Defense attorney Hollis Whitson told the judge the defense and prosecutors can begin immediately reviewing the questionnaires on April 28. Whitson said, based on past experience, attorneys on both sides will likely reach stipulations to dismiss more jurors based on hardships listed in the questionnaires.
The judge will issue a written decision on procedures to be followed, but based on discussion in court last week, the judge will schedule times starting May 2 for prospective jurors to appear for individual voir dire questioning in private chambers, when defense and prosecution will interview them.
Individual questioning would then be followed by voir dire to a larger group of potential jurors when they would then start to be seated in the jury box. Lama said if they start that questioning on May 2 he would hope a jury could be seated by May 6. The tentative plan could then have Morphew’s actual trial begin on May 9 with opening statements.
Because seating will be limited in the courtroom during jury selection, the judge said his plan would be to open the jury selection process to public video access.
Each side in the case will have 10 peremptory challenges in which they can dismiss a juror without giving any reason. Alternate jurors will also be seated to hear the case. Whitson suggested five alternate jurors while prosecutor Mark Hurlbert suggested three alternates. That will be part of Lama’s written procedures.
The judge also took under advisement a defense motion to compel prosecutors to disclose any information about so-called “bad jurors.” Whitson said if any staff members in the prosecutor’s office share opinions about jurors, that information should be shared with defense attorneys.
During the motions hearing defense attorney Iris Eytan again raised concerns that prosecutors will try to introduce evidence of alleged domestic violence incidents between Morphew and his wife. The judge has already ruled that the prosecution cannot go into any prior acts of domestic violence. Yet Eytan pointed to a prosecution witness who would supposedly speak about domestic violence in general terms. Hurlbert said the witness would simply analyze the crime scene.
Saying he had heard enough, Lama said that was precisely what the court excluded in its prior ruling, and the witness could testify only as a lay witness but not as an expert to give an opinion on what may have happened at the crime scene.
