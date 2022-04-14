Salida Circus is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a slew of special events and a 30-minute Rocky Mountain PBS documentary by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Nathan Ward of Grit and Thistle Film.
“Jennifer Dempsey and I have talked about making a film on the circus for a long time, and the 15th anniversary seemed like the ideal time to commemorate it and let people know what social circus is about,” Ward said. “We’ll be filming throughout the summer to feature a few of the local kids and adults who perform in the Salida Circus.”
Rocky Mountain PBS does not normally pay for films but provides a way to get the film in front of more than a million households in Colorado. The show will premiere sometime after completion in September. However, Ward and the circus are still raising funds to make the film and are actively seeking donations and sponsors for the film.
“We have a few fantastic sponsors so far – individual donors, Relaxation Dental, Colorado Film Commission, Meadow Mountain Homes out of Eagle, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop and a grant from the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau that was matched by Salida Circus,” Ward said.
“We also have a GoFundMe page where people can donate. The cost of producing the film is about $50,000, so we need help from the community to make this happen. We’ve raised about half the money so far. It’s an honor for me to work on local projects like this and represent the people who make our community special.”
Businesses or organizations who want to make a larger donation can contact Ward at gritandthistle@gmail.com or jennsalidacircus@gmail.com. Larger donors will have their logo included in the credits and on social medial posts while the film is being made.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Salida Circus Outreach Foundation. The GoFundMe campaign is at www.gofund.me/4a856044.
Beyond Rocky Mountain PBS, the film will be submitted to film festivals and PBS affiliate stations, and Salida Circus will host a number of events that will provide screenings with live performances.
Salida Circus is a social circus – that is, a “circus with a purpose.”
“The purpose of the film is to let the world know what social circus means,” Dempsey said. “Social circus was a movement started by Cirque du Soleil in the early ’80s. The primary mission of social circus is to build confidence and self-esteem in children through circus training. But you hold enough workshops and you end up with professional performers.
“We currently have 32 performers who get hired out regularly at festivals, corporate events, fairs, etc. around Colorado and New Mexico and even abroad. We want to share our work through a Rocky Mountain PBS film to let people know what social circus is and how it can benefit their own community.”
Social circus connects education, physical art and social development. Social circus is more than teaching circus skills – it is a tool for transformation, discipline, creativity and artistic expression, Dempsey said. In its modern form circus has gone beyond mere entertainment; play and circus arts are tools for teaching social skills, overcoming trauma and developing essential capacities and the ability to take responsibility. Social circus shows the power of the arts as a tool for human development and change.
Kids and adults who participate in Salida Circus range in age from 3 to 103 and are trained in juggling, unicycle, aerial arts, tumbling and other forms of entertainment.
“There is a magic about the circus,” Ward said. “I’ve seen how it has changed the lives of kids here. They’ve performed at public events for years and are not afraid to go for it, which I admire, and we want to share with Colorado.”
A 15th anniversary celebration show is planned for 4 p.m. May 15 at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Everyone is invited and the performance is free.
Salida Circus kids will perform at Longfellow Elementary School at 3 p.m. Thursday. Family and friends of Longfellow students are welcome to attend.
