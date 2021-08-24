For the first time since 2019, Salida Walking Tours will offer a guided walk through Cleora Cemetery.
Available only once a year, the tours will be given Sunday mornings in September, according to a press release.
Cleora Cemetery was established in 1875, before Salida existed, and is a genuine “boot hill” cemetery, so named for people who died before their time (with their boots on).
“This is my favorite tour,” said Steve Chapman, owner of Salida Walking Tours. “Cleora is on the National Register of Historic Places but is in very fragile condition. I’ve spent the last few years investigating the burial ground and the stories of those buried there.”
The tour will show rare wooden crosses, Victorian-era monuments, explain why the 1875 graveyard became established and why it was the first burial ground in the southern part of Chaffee County.
Chapman said he’s concerned about the ongoing viability of the area as a historic site because of continuing vandalism and overuse of the grounds. “There hasn’t been much upkeep since citizens gathered in the mid-1980s to restore and protect the site. One of my hopes is that sharing this story will encourage a local group to adopt the cemetery and help protect what remains before it is gone forever,” he said.
“There are 21 grave enclosure fences at Cleora Cemetery, 200-plus graves to view, and on the tour guests will hear detailed explanations about the symbology on the tombstones and tales of the lives of many of those interred. We’ll also share the mystery of the disappearance of Marshal Baxter Stingley’s grave and that of serial killer Dr. John Nonamaker.”
Reservations are required for the 90-minute tour. The cost is $25 per person. Chapman recommends those with balance issues not attend the walk as the terrain is rocky and uneven and has large patches of cacti.
Chapman suggests booking the earlier dates because the tours are canceled once snows arrive to protect the grounds.
For more information visit SalidaWalkingTours.com/cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.