Salida City Council members discussed the closing of F Street for the 2023 summer season during their work session Tuesday, with the general consensus that it be closed, but with some details still to be decided.
Because it was a work session, it was only a discussion and no formal action was taken.
City Administrator Drew Nelson reminded the council that F Street, which has been closed to automotive traffic but open to foot traffic for the last three summers, was originally closed in response to the COVID_19 pandemic. The closures had been from Sackett Avenue up to halfway between Second and Third streets.
“This closure has allowed businesses to expand their services, free of charge, to the sidewalk and on to the street,” Nelson wrote in a memo to the council.
Some of the topics still being discussed include what the timeframe should be, which parts of the street should be closed and whether permitting or rental fees should be collected from businesses using city property, such as the sidewalks and street area.
Most council members indicated they were in favor of permits or rental fees. It was suggested this money could be used to create signage for businesses, like those along First Street, who may not see the same results in walk-in business as those on F Street.
They also discussed that if they quit closing F Street, they should set a period, from three to five years, before doing so, to allow local businesses to prepare for the change.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson, in his role as board chairman of the Greater Salida Recreation Corp., which guides the Salida Golf Club, reported to the council on how business went in 2022.
He reported a total of 14,531 rounds of golf were played last year, with 63 percent of them played by members, or 9,155 rounds, and the other 37 percent, or 5,376, played by visitors.
This equated to about 66 rounds of golf per day the course was open, usually mid-March, depending on the weather, to Halloween, Johnson said.
Another 1,289 rounds were played in tournaments.
Membership was down slightly in 2022 compared to 2021, from 312 to 301. In 2022 there were 21 family memberships, 84 couple memberships, 127 singles, 14 juniors and eight mutual, which Johnson said was an agreement with the Buena Vista golf course.
Johnson said 55 percent of the course’s revenue came from members and 45 percent from nonmembers.
The course hosts multiple events and tournaments throughout the year, including the chamber of commerce, Ladies’ Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Senior Two-Person, Ladies’ Club Championship, boys’ and girls’ high school teams and Father’s Day tournaments.
They also hold several larger tournaments, including the Spring Two-Person, Shavano Best Ball, Ladies’ Invitational, Aspen Leaf and Chaffee County Open, which usually last three to four days. Johnson said these tournaments bring in a lot of out-of-town players, with the average being about 60 percent of players.
“The No. 1 thing people say about Salida is we have the best greens in the state,” Johnson said. “Our superintendent, Mike Springs, and his crew have been doing an excellent job. Due to the word spreading, we are seeing a lot of people travel to play here.”
