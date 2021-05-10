People following population trends have reported for years that younger Americans – millennials especially – have wanted to ditch big-city life in favor of small-town living. The pandemic likely has made that easier for many.
Many businesses around the world have adopted remote working as their standard, forever, after discovering that productivity and savings (no office spaces to maintain) have remained high. Add the growing number of tech jobs that only require a good internet connection, and more and more workers are free to relocate.
Local real estate agents are seeing this play out, and local neighborhoods are welcoming younger families.
For example, two couples – both in their 30s – have lined up good-paying remote work and are delighted with their moves to the Salida area.
Even though Casey and Abby Schilling had decided years ago to leave Denver for small community living, the pandemic quickened the pace of their move.
“Over the last few years we had a lot of friends move out of Denver, and it really brought us to thinking about where we wanted to buy and live, long term,” Abby said. “The only thing holding us back was my job.”
Before COVID, Abby was required to report to the Denver offices of Advertising Production Resources, where she worked as a human resources generalist. After the pandemic shutdown, Abby began telecommuting.
Now, the company has decided to stay in remote mode. And since Casey’s job in software sales for HubSpot always was remote, the couple was free to live wherever they could find an internet connection.
Casey, 33, was born and raised in Pueblo. Abby, 32, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. As they looked for their new community, they considered Burlington, Vt.; Portland, Maine; Evergreen/Conifer; and Salida. Portland and the Salida area were the top runners.
“It was important for us to find a place where we could live a healthier, active lifestyle and not look out our kitchen window into our neighbor’s bathroom,” Casey said. “We had some must-haves in our decision like affordability (relative of course), friends in the area, recreation and accessible national land, a young-thriving community, proximity to skiing and enough food, restaurants and breweries to scratch the itch of socialization.”
Their house hunting ended up in Poncha Springs after finding more-affordable and newer-home options there, Casey said, and where there was plenty of room. “We wanted space,” he said.
“It’s been such an easy transition for us, and we have been so happy,” Abby said. “We spend so much more time outside and far less time in the car.”
“We can walk through our neighborhood and be in awe of what’s around us,” Casey said. “We work with people who are in small apartments in big cities, and I don’t envy that feeling of being trapped, especially with the pandemic. Our life has been drastically easier with COVID. We can be in a national forest with our dog, Woodley, in a matter of minutes, and downtown for a beer at a local brewery by bike. It’s the best of most worlds for us.”
Aside from what they consider minor inconveniences like of lack of big-city food and shopping options, the couple has zero regrets.
“For us, this was a lifestyle choice – live where you play rather than where you work,” Casey said. “It was really important to us to start to foster a life that would allow us to spend time with both families without consuming all of our paid time off.”
“I’m excited for the vaccines allowing us to become more involved in the community and feeling more comfortable meeting new people,” Abby said.
Casey credits his Pueblo childhood friend James Urie for putting Salida in the couple’s sights.
Well before the pandemic, James and Kelsey Urie had their eyes fixed on finding jobs that would allow them to move out of Denver and work remotely. By 2017, the couple nailed down good jobs with good pay and benefits. James, 33, works for Close, a software company. Kelsey, 32, works in tech support for HubSpot.
It wasn’t easy, though. Back then, competition for good-paying remote jobs was fierce. James said there were 5,000 applicants for the job he landed.
So in 2017, after finding a gorgeous older home at a price that was hard to ignore, the Uries moved to Crestone to live and work and, eventually, to start a family.
“It was a wonderful place to have a newborn,” James said. But the couple found the community lacking when they considered where best to raise Archer, now 3. After considering Pagosa Springs, Steamboat Springs and even a town in Idaho, they decided on Salida, which James said is “Disneyland for raising a family.”
“There’s the proximity to the mountains, the walkability, the family friendliness,” James said. “And the people here are authentic.”
James said they are “100 percent” happy with their Salida move in January 2019.
“We consistently have to pinch ourselves; we feel extremely grateful,” he said. “We love the idea of exposing Archer to the wilderness and outdoors at such an early age. He walks around town picking up trash. It was his idea!”
When asked what advice he’d give to others considering moving to a small town, James suggested to do your homework.
“Get a good sense of your alignment with the community,” he said. “Spend some time there. Talk with people around town.”
Local realtors are seeing the work-remote trend play out in sales.
Beatrice Price, with First Colorado Land Office in Salida, is seeing a trend of Front Range millennials buying second homes in the area.
“They’re staying over more frequently – working from their homes here,” Price said. “They’re attracted to the area’s recreation, smaller community vibe and this being an attractive place to raise their small children. They’d like to live here permanently, but they rely on the professional job opportunities the larger cities provide.”
David Martin, co-owner of Legacy Properties of Colorado in Poncha Springs, is seeing a home-buyer age shift – younger couples in the 40-plus range who plan to work remotely until they retire here.
“The volume of home seekers has increased substantially in the last 18 months,” Martin said. “There’s a huge influx from all over the country, but primarily the Front Range. Everybody is coming in volumes.
“I see the influx as a positive,” he said. “It brings new life to the community. Some are worried that the area is going to get too big – it’s an age-old concern. But Poncha Springs especially has done a good job preparing the infrastructure. And the Salida are has a lot of amenities – stores and restaurants – that similar-size communities don’t have.”
