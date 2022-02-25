An invitation-only meeting involving about 10 city managers, staff members from Colorado’s U.S. Senate delegation and representatives from the U.S. Postal Service resulted in a follow-up being set for next month.
The center of discussion was widespread discontent with the perceived declining state of postal service in mountain communities.
“It was a very enlightening meeting,” said Buena Vista Town Administrator Phillip Puckett. “It was the first time any of us has had that type of a discussion.
“It was eye opening that the Buena Vista Post Office is not unique in many of the challenges we face. The municipalities and others agreed staffing was the No. 1 problem,” Puckett said. “There’s a sense that we’re not alone (in BV) but also a sense that there’s a lot of work ahead.”
Senate staffers and postal reps listened as each municipal administrator discussed their concerns from the poor conditions of postal facilities themselves, lack of space and inadequate staffing of postal employees.
“One of my many points was that in absence of home delivery, they should at least provide free postal boxes,” Puckett said. “That’s according to their own policies.”
Buena Vista postal patrons were shocked to find the cost of renting a P.O. box double late last fall.
The regional postal representatives discussed challenges they face with staffing and others, Puckett said.
“I referred them to the challenges all businesses in mountain towns face, including housing, but that shouldn’t be where we stop,” he said.
Staffers from Sen. Michael Bennet’s office who pulled the group together will set up a follow-up meeting next month.
The topic of postal surveys did not come up in the discussion. “That’s likely unique to Buena Vista,” Puckett said.
The USPS alleged Buena Vista declined home delivery because it rejected cluster boxes, which the town or someone besides the post office would be responsible for installing, paying for and maintaining.
A Times story from 1997 noted postal survey respondents overwhelmingly voted in favor of delivery to homes.
Still, Puckett was upbeat about the meeting.
“It seems like there is enough momentum now that some things will be addressed,” Puckett said, praising Bennet staffer Matthew Kirker for taking the lead on the meeting.
“He also called to confirm our points from BV, as they did for other towns, so we’re all on the same page and looking at the same thing, and I’m so grateful for that.”
Puckett said he heard a consensus in the meeting.
“From what I was hearing, this is systemic … it’s pretty pervasive. It comes back to purpose and function … the higher levels of the post office need to hold accountable their local postmasters.”
