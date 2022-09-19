First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., will host its second Community Forum at 6:30 p.m. today with a program focusing on the vision of Hope’s Promise International to serve struggling children and families in Kenya and Zimbabwe.
The strategies vary according to the situations of each community, child, and family, a press release stated. In Zimbabwe, decades of corrupt dictatorship have ruined the economy, resulting in 95 percent unemployment and poor health for 27 percent of the children. When there is no work and the currency has lost most of its value, relatives and friends struggle to welcome another child into their homes, and they cannot pay school fees.
