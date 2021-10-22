Chaffee County commissioners approved a letter of support and a $10,000 matching grant for a RESTORE grant for the Riverside Project during their regular meeting Tuesday in Buena Vista.
The approval came following a presentation by Cindy Williams of Envision Chaffee County and Marcus Selig of National Forest Foundation.
The project concerns fire mitigation work about 8 miles north of Buena Vista to break up fuel continuity.
The project is estimated to cost about $500,000 total.
Commissioners also approved rate changes at Chaffee County Landfill.
Under the new rates compacted trash would go from $39 to $43. Loose trash and clean fill dirt would go up from $44 to $45.
Commissioners unanimously approved a request to remove the certified return-receipt requirement and replace it with first class mail notice requirement and directed staff to prepare a resolution to that effect for the Nov. 2 meeting.
A request from Kristy Falcon of Chaffee County Running Club to waive the special event fee for the annual Two Turkey relay race was also unanimously approved.
Commissioners approved the final plat for the Martellaro-Veltri minor subdivision with the staff recommendation of removing highlighted areas from the draft.
Deliberation on Resolution 2021-41 approving the McFarland Heritage Water subdivision exemption, concerning property in Eagle’s View at Mount Princeton, was continued until Nov. 16.
Commissioners also approved a consent agenda, which included:
• Approval of Resolution 2021-74 approving a partnership with Colorado Mountain College in applying for and distributing the Colorado Opportunity scholarship matching funds scholarship 2021-2022 application.
• Ratification of Resolution 2021-75, authorizing purchase of property at 185 Quigot Court.
• Approval of Resolution 2021-76 approving the Smith-Arkansas River Investment LLC boundary line adjustment and lot line elimination.
• Finalization of a contract with Tryg Group for the county assessor’s office remodel.
• County treasurer’s report for June.
• A report from the Chaffee County Veterans Service officer for September.
• Payment of bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.