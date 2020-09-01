Dear Editor:
Hannah the right candidate for our times! Hannah, a Colorado native, is genuinely concerned about the issues concerning Chaffee County.
After attending the woman’s forum on Aug. 26 on F Street, Hannah was on point and embraced the spirit of the woman’s forum.
Although there were other people there with another agenda, supporters of her male opponent, Hannah handled the personal attacks very well and gave them no credence.
At a time during this medical crisis when businesses are affected and may never open again in our community, where our children were kept from school and not able to attend their extracurricular activities, there were people attacking her shoelaces and the way she was dressed.
Another one of her opponents suggested that she is in politics and she has to be able to field all questions and stand up to the heat.
Hannah needs to only field questions of substance because that’s the kind of caring person she is not answering personal attacks and identity politics.
Shame on you women at the event and you know who you are. Save your identity politics for the mainstream media and social media blogs.
There’s a lot of work to be done to build a strong community and I’ll put my money on Hannah any day .
David Magnone
Poncha springs
