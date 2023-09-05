Chaffee County Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s 2022 audit during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Independent auditor Scott Wright, started his presentation with an apology for his lateness in completing the audit.
He explained that while visiting the county in March for his audit field work, he and his wife found a home in the county, fell in love with it and bought it.
“We’re really happy and pleased to be here,” Wright said.
Some highlights from the audit included the general fund having an end-of-year total unsigned balance of $10.7 million.
He said the general fund had a $641,864 surplus.
“It was a successful year for the general fund,” Wright said.
The audit found no instances of noncompliance, and the county was determined to be a “low risk auditee.”
Commissioner Keith Baker said, “It’s a great report, thank you. I assume I’m speaking for everyone when I say there is no greater endorsement of our county and finances than you moving here.”
Wright said that since moving here he’s used many of the services offered, including the landfill, the weed management and the building department.
In other business the commissioners unanimously approved continuing the public hearing regarding the land use code updates to the October 10 meeting.
Miles Cottum, planning director, said this will allow the planning commission to have two meetings between now and that date.
The commissioners unanimously approved a request for a limited impact review application for a cell tower at The Meadows in Buena Vista. Since there is a temporary moratorium, the commissioners had to vote. Approval of this means the application from Verizon Wireless will go to the planning commission and likely the board of adjustment for review.
Commissioner Greg Felt said he thinks the cell tower, which as proposed will look like an agricultural silo, “meets the criteria for an exception to the moratorium in order to protect public health and safety.”
“The thing that stuck out to me was the height (50 feet). But I agree with Greg, it’s probably always in our best interest to increase access to communications,” Commissioner P.T. Wood said.
A request about a new subdivision from Joe Cooper was also unanimously continued by commissioners until Nov. 7, with the clarification that the meeting date might be moved to Nov. 8 because of the election.
“I’m hopeful I’ll withdraw this request once the code is updated,” Cooper said.
Unanimously approved ratifying a statement of opposition in a water case with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
County Attorney Daniel Tom said they filed opposition to CPW’s application to pump groundwater, up to 15,000 gallons per minute, for their fish hatcheries.
Tom said their water attorney had two concerns, whether that’s allowed under their current augmentation, and would they want more in the future?
He said the application was generic, without a lot of information. The county had to file by last week to preserve the county's interest in their water rights. He said if there appears to be no negative impact, they can always withdraw their opposition at a later date.
Felt said he did some research into the application and didn't feel there was “enough information yet to understand exactly what they are talking about.”
“It’s always good to preserve our rights until it’s clear what we’re doing,” Wood added.
Commissioners also:
Unanimously approved Baker to continue serving on CCI’s Legislative Committee.
Unanimously approved renewal of a medical marijuana and retail marijuana license renewal for PG Grow II, LLC.
Appointed Town of Poncha Springs Trustee Katie Davis to the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, she will replace Poncha Springs’ outgoing administrator Brian Berger.
