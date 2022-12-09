Former Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo was sentenced to six months supervised probation, 24 hours of useful community service and a $250 fine for each of the two misdemeanor charges for which he was found guilty by a jury Nov. 22.
The charges stem from an incident Sept. 23, 2021, at the school.
The sentences for both charges are to run concurrently.
Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull granted an immediate stay of execution due to the defense’s intention to appeal.
In addition, Trujillo pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and 80 hours of useful community service.
That sentence went into effect Thursday.
Salida Police Officer C.J. Meseke made a statement before sentencing.
Meseke said there have been comments on social media to the effect that he was racist and the department has racist policies.
He said the department was under investigation for three weeks following the incident and was found to have acted within policies, with best safety practices and within state statutes.
“We did our job that day,” Meseke said.
Several people spoke in support of Trujillo prior to sentencing, including his wife, Sarai Trujillo.
She said the evidence presented at trial was inaccurate.
She also said Trujillo was “targeted because of his race.”
“He is a Chicano man” in a white courtroom with a white jury, she said.
As a “Mexican man in charge of a school,” she said he was targeted by “a few powerful people in power and authority.”
Sarai Trujillo said there had already been enough consequence as the community had lost Trujillo as a master educator.
Other speakers included daughter Dulce Trujillo; Kimberly Parker, former director of Full Circle Restorative Justice; Rachelle Huschka; and Shiela Moore.
The court also took into consideration 26 letters from community members, including mental health professionals, fellow church members and former Horizons Exploratory Academy students.
Trujillo was head of the alternative high school until spring 2021.
Trujillo’s attorney Riley Selleck said, “The people who wanted this prosecution to go through have gotten what they wanted,” which, he said, was removal of Trujillo from the school.
Selleck said Trujillo had already been punished by losing his career.
He also said the defense was unaware of some of the allegations made by Meseke as to social media comments.
Trujillo chose not to make a statement before sentencing.
In delivering the sentences, Bull said she had talked with jurors after the verdict in the misdemeanor case, and they were “sympathetic to Mr. Trujillo’s actions” but found he had violated the law.
On the Class 6 felony of tampering with physical evidence, the sentence needed to act as a deterrent to others from that conduct, Bull said.
After sentencing Selleck asked for a stay of execution of sentence on the misdemeanor offenses and said the defense intended to appeal.
A request by Trujillo to address the court post-sentence was denied, but Bull said he could submit a letter to the court.
