Attorneys in the Talmage Trujillo trial completed their arguments Monday, and jury deliberations will begin at 9 a.m. today.
Defense attorney Riley Selleck called his first witness, Rebecca Capozza, a nurse at Salida High School. Capozza testified she gave a COVID test to the youth involved in the case at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 23, 2021. When it came back positive, she said it appeared to upset him.
Capozza called the youth’s grandmother. The youth, concerned he may have infected a vulnerable child in the household where he was staying, threatened to shoot himself and walked out, followed by Capozza. Trujillo, who was on his way to his car, saw the exchange and told Capozza he would follow the youth.
The next witness was the grandmother, who said her grandson had come to her house, expressed suicidal intent and said he knew where a firearm was. Subsequently, she called 911.
High school secretary Julie Spezze testified next. She said she saw Cory Scheffel walk swiftly past and was alerted to the youth at risk. She called the nonemergency police line around noon.
School District Superintendent David Blackburn was next on the stand. He reported receiving a call from Officer C.J. Meseke saying there was a student concern and a lockdown at the school.
When Deputy District Attorney Taylor Smith cross-examined Blackburn, he said his first phone call with Trujillo was at 12:20, when he told Trujillo to go to the Oak Street administration building. Blackburn found Meseke and told him the plan to go to Oak Street. Meseke walked out without offering him an explanation, Blackburn said.
Selleck called his next witness, Shiela Moore, Salida School District business manager, who reported seeing Trujillo and a tall young man entering the administration building appearing calm, and receiving a phone call from police saying they would be coming after the two. Meseke and another officer arrived about five minutes later.
Trujillo testified next. He said after Capozza filled him in about the student, he drove to the student’s grandmother’s home hoping to find him, which he did. Trujillo said he worked to calm the youth, noting his tendency to “flip easily.”
Since they had not eaten, he took the youth to McDonald’s. Trujillo said he received a phone call from Scheffel, who passed the call to Meseke. Meseke asked their location and said he wanted to speak to the youth, mentioning concern about self harm.
Trujillo told him they were a few blocks from the school and Meseke could speak with the youth when they returned to the school after lunch. Meseke told Trujillo to not bring the youth back to the school. Trujillo reported the call was lost accidentally.
Trujillo said he took the youth to Alpine Park to eat, and while there he received a text from Scheffel asking to lift the lockdown. Trujillo said he suspected the lockdown was tied to the youth and told Scheffel to lift it, around 12:10 or 12:20, but later clarified that was not an order.
Also while at Alpine, Trujillo called the Department of Human Services and Restorative Justice, as well as a parent of a student the youth had previously been staying with.
At 12:22, Trujillo reported receiving a call and text from an unknown number, Lt. Spencer Blades, to which he responded with an auto text. He also received a call from Blackburn, during which he thought he was driving, trying to figure out where to take the youth, and responded similarly.
He said he returned the call to Blackburn a few minutes later. They exchanged stories, and Trujillo took the youth to the administration building, arriving around 12:25-30.
Once in the conference room, about to call the youth’s grandmother, Trujillo said he saw the text from Blades, about eight minutes after it was sent, and responded immediately.
In Smith’s cross-examination, Trujillo said he did not know Meseke was looking for the youth when he was asked their whereabouts, and he did not alert anyone about moving to Alpine Park.
The next witness was Brandon Hawkins, Salida School District facilities maintenance and safety director, who testified Blackburn had said he would kick every cop out of the building.
Witness James Coscarella, former athletic director and dean of students, was called last and described Meseke’s reactions to previous crises.
Smith gave her closing statement, emphasizing that information was not being relayed to law enforcement who needed it and Trujillo’s intentional obstruction of the operations by withholding information. She also said McDonald’s is less than a few blocks from the high school.
Selleck followed with a description of the timeline of events, phone calls and intentions of those making them. He pointed out the lack of communication from the police to school officials, additionally noting the need for obstruction to be of sufficient magnitude and the questionable credibility of witnesses, namely Meseke.
In her closing Smith added that Trujillo had not called Solvista Health, which would have required authorization from law enforcement.
