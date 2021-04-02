Many local churches have scheduled services for Holy Week, some in person and others via Zoom.
Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50, is holding a 10 a.m. in-person Easter service. Masking and social distancing will be observed and numbers will be monitored but there is plenty of room. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube which can be accessed by looking for Salida Vineyard Church on YouTube.
Acts II Angelican Fellowship Oak Street Chapel at 142 Oak Street in Buena Vista will hold Good Friday service at 4 p.m. at the Oak Street Chapel and includes Stations of the Cross. Easter Sunday service is at 10 a.m. at the Oak Street Chapel.
United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., is having Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. They are meeting in person and will also stream the service online on YouTube and Facebook. Links for online viewing are available on the website at www.salidaumc.org. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed and everyone should enter the building on the west side of the church from the parking lot.
First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., is offering Journey to the Cross from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Good Friday with prayer and Communion to follow at 6:30 p.m. Sunrise service on Easter Sunday is at 6:45 a.m. with later services at 9 and 11 a.m.
Cotopaxi Community Church, 20324 U.S. 50, is holding an Easter sunrise service at the Cotopaxi Cemetery behind the school at 7 a.m. Easter service is at the church at 11 a.m. when the choir will sing an Easter cantata.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E St., is offering Zoom services for Good Friday. Easter services are at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday. COVID-19 restrictions are being observed so call 719-207-4578 to reserve a place.
Temple Baptist Church, 509 F St. is having Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.
Cornerstone Church, 7410 CR 140, is holding a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. and Easter Sunday service 6:30 p.m. in Salida.
Grace Church, 1320 D Street, will have a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. and two Easter Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Services will also be available on-line at https://www.gracechurchsalida.com.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fifth and D Streets, is celebrating Good Friday Stations of the Cross beginning at noon, Good Friday service at 3 p.m., Easter Vigil Saturday Mass at 8:30 p.m. and Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions are in force so church attendance is limited to first come first serve with a capacity of 50 people. Please wear a mask.
